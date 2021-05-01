NOCPCO issues new COVID guidelines regarding public activities

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued new guidelines pertaining to permitted public activities under ‘Alert Level 3’ as the recent upsurge in virus infections in Sri Lanka.

The new guidelines will be in effect from today until further notice, the NOCPCO noted.

The guidelines are supported by the previously guidelines and circulars previously issued by the Health Ministry with regard to the relaxation of public activities in response to COVID-19, which include operational details.

Health authorities have introduced an ‘Alert Level’ system based on an understanding of public and work settings in Sri Lanka.

Alert Level 1 – Cases reported are only those coming from outside the country (detected in quarantine); no clusters

Alert Level 2 – One cluster of cases

Alert Level 3 – Several clusters in different districts

Alert Level 4 – Cases are appearing with no connection to any cluster (community transmission)

As identified by the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka is currently at Alert Level 3.