Sri Lanka on Saturday (May 01) hit a record high of 1,699 coronavirus infections as 396 more persons were tested positive for the virus within the day.

This marks the highest single-day spike in the country’s infections and it is also the third consecutive day Sri Lanka’s daily cases stayed above 1,500-mark.

Daily virus infections in Sri Lanka first crossed the grim milestone of 1,000 on the 27th of April.