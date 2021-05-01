Probes launched into fake news on curfew circulated in social media

May 1, 2021   09:39 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched a probe into a fake news circulated in social media, misleading the public of an island-wide curfew order.

The relevant post had claimed that an island-wide curfew is expected to come into effect from ‘today until the 17th of May,’ the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He noted that it is unlawful to cause panic among the general public through such activities.

Accordingly, investigations will be carried out to apprehend the individuals who came up with the said fake news item and legal actions will be sought against them, the police spokesperson said further.

