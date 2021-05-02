Several areas including Piliyandala isolated

Several more areas have been isolated with immediate effect in order to control the spread of COVID-19, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, General Shavendra Silva announced.

Piliyandala police area in Colombo District has been isolated with immediate effect.

Walana North, Wekada West, Kiriberiya and Palamulla East Grama Niladhari divisions in Kalutara District have been isolated.

Orr’s Hill and Anpuvalipuram GN divisions in Trincomalee District have also been isolated.

Meanwhile the Neeladandahinna GN division in Nuwara-Eliya District has also been isolated with immediate effect.

