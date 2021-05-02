187 arrested for violating quarantine regulations

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that 187 persons have been arrested within yesterday for not following quarantine regulation.

He stated that these persons were arrested for not wearing face masks and failing to maintain social distancing, within the period of the last 24 hours.

The highest number of persons have been arrested in the Trincomalee area (45) while the Mount Lavinia division is second with 21 persons arrested, including 08 employees at a massage clinic who had failed to follow quarantine rules and regulations, he said.

In addition to that Sri Lanka Police have deployed police officers in mufti and uniform in order to monitor the situation, the police spokesman said.

He stated that a total of 4,642 persons have been arrested since the 30th of October 2020 in connection with the same offences.

“We are conducting continuous operations. So always wear the face masks and respect the social distancing concept,” DIG Rohana warned.

He stated that the support and dedication of the general public is absolutely required to control the spread of Covid-19 in the country.