187 arrested for violating quarantine regulations

187 arrested for violating quarantine regulations

May 2, 2021   08:09 am

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that 187 persons have been arrested within yesterday for not following quarantine regulation.

He stated that these persons were arrested for not wearing face masks and failing to maintain social distancing, within the period of the last 24 hours.

The highest number of persons have been arrested in the Trincomalee area (45) while the Mount Lavinia division is second with 21 persons arrested, including 08 employees at a massage clinic who had failed to follow quarantine rules and regulations, he said.

In addition to that Sri Lanka Police have deployed police officers in mufti and uniform in order to monitor the situation, the police spokesman said. 

He stated that a total of 4,642 persons have been arrested since the 30th of October 2020 in connection with the same offences. 

“We are conducting continuous operations. So always wear the face masks and respect the social distancing concept,” DIG Rohana warned. 

He stated that the support and dedication of the general public is absolutely required to control the spread of Covid-19 in the country.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories