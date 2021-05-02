Over 85,000 given second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine so far
May 2, 2021   08:24 am

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana says that the second dose of the  Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has already been administered to a total of 85,653 persons in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka had commenced rolling out the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday (April 28), with healthcare workers and other frontline workers among the first to receive the second jab at several locations across the island. 

According to data from the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, a total of 928,289 persons had been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine in Sri Lanka.

