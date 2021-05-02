Furniture store in Thalagala gutted in fire

A fire had reportedly broken out at a furniture store in Thalagala last night (01).

Ada Derana reporter said that the two-storey building was almost entirely destroyed in the fire despite the efforts of firefighters from the Horana Urban Council’s Fire Brigade to control the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained while Moragahahena Police is conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, several shops were damaged in a fire which broke out at the Rakwana Town.

Police said that around four textile and gift shops were damaged in the fire, however there have been no people harmed.