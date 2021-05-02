Airlines asked to limit number of passengers in flights to Sri Lanka

The Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says that all airlines have been informed to limit their passengers to Sri Lanka to 75 per aircraft, due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

He stated that this will be in effect for two weeks from tomorrow (May 03).

Going by the recent record of passengers arriving in Sri Lanka by international airline, it had been observed that an excessive number of passengers are accommodated in international flights to Sri Lanka, and that number has gone beyond even 200 pax for certain airlines.

Considering the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka has informed to limit the number of passengers brought to Sri Lanka by all international airlines to a maximum of 75 passengers.

This limitation is to be implemented with effect from Monday (May 03) for a period of 14 days and tha status quo will be reviewed after 14 days.