Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage in self-quarantine
May 2, 2021 12:22 pm
Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has been placed under self-quarantine after his drivers and a security officer had tested positive for Covid-19.
In a Facebook post, the minister stated that a police officer in his security detail had tested positive for the virus on Friday (April 30) and that from that point he and his family have been self-isolating at their home.
In the PCR tests carried out subsequently, two of his drivers had tested positive for Covid-19 while the minister and his family members had tested negative.
However, the minister says that as per the instructions of their Public Health Inspector (PHI) they are self-quarantining at home until the second PCR tests are carried out.
Aluthgamage stated that his ministerial staff are also in quarantine since Friday.
