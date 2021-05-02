Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage in self-quarantine

Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has been placed under self-quarantine after his drivers and a security officer had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post, the minister stated that a police officer in his security detail had tested positive for the virus on Friday (April 30) and that from that point he and his family have been self-isolating at their home.

In the PCR tests carried out subsequently, two of his drivers had tested positive for Covid-19 while the minister and his family members had tested negative.

However, the minister says that as per the instructions of their Public Health Inspector (PHI) they are self-quarantining at home until the second PCR tests are carried out.



Aluthgamage stated that his ministerial staff are also in quarantine since Friday.