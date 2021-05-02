Nushad Perera steps down as Chairman of SLSI

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) Mr. Nushad Perera says that he is resigning from his position to rejoin the private sector.

The marketing professional was initially appointed as the Chairman of Lanka Sathosa and Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE) on January 02, 2020.

However, in December that year he announced that he is stepped down as the chairman of Lanka Sathosa and SWE, citing a busy schedule, while refuting reports that he was removed from the post.

Mr. Perera was subsequently appointed as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) on December 28, 2020.

A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (FCIM), Nushad Perera holds an MBA from the University of Leicester and is a much-decorated marketer, having been named ‘CIM Marketer of the Year’ in 2001 and awarded the coveted ‘Global Brand Leadership Award’ at the Asia Brand Congress in 2007.

He was a longstanding member of Dialog’s Senior Management team and headed the Marketing function of the Group for a period of 13 years since 1998.

In addition to his role as the Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, Perera was also the founding CEO of Dialog TV, the market-leading media arm of the Dialog Group.