Ayurveda Hospitals allowed to treat COVID-19 patients

State Minister Sisira Jayakody says that permission has been granted to utilize Ayurveda Hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.

He stated that State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle has permitted Ayurveda Hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Accordingly, the Ayurveda Hospitals in Rajagiriya, Navinna and Pallekele have been granted permission to commence treating COVID-19 patients, he said.

The COVID patients directed to these hospitals will be provided with Ayurvedic indigenous medicines, the State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health said.