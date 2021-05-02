Offices of Department of Registration of Persons closed to the public

The Commissioner General of the Department of Registration of Persons says it has decided not to open to the public the Head Office and all Provincial offices of the department until further notice in order to avoid public gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All applicants, who have got assigned numbers and time for obtaining National Identity Cards under one-day service, are requested to hand over their applications early to Grama Niladhari or Identity Card Division of the respective Divisional Secretariat without keeping the applications further in their custody.

National identity cards for such applications will be prepared without getting levied the One-day service charges and sent by Registered Post to their respective applicants, a notice said.

Further, a special arrangement has been made to obtain National Identity cards for those who require obtaining National Identity Cards promptly for emergency and essential purposes such as for examinations, interviews, to obtain passports and they can inform their urgent requirement to the Department through the under-mentioned telephone numbers.

Additionally, it is informed that the public can obtain further information on issuance of National Identity Cards and other services provided to the public by contacting the following telephone numbers.

Telephone Nos.: 0115 226 126 / 0115 226 115 / 0115 226 100 / 0115 226 150