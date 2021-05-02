764 more Covid-19 recoveries takes total pass 97,000

764 more Covid-19 recoveries takes total pass 97,000

May 2, 2021   05:02 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 764 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours. 

This brings the country’s total Covid-19 recoveries to 97,242.

A total of 109,862 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country so far while 11,933 of them are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centres. 

The death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka has climbed to 687.

