Sri Lanka surpasses 111,000 total Covid-19 cases

May 2, 2021   05:45 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry confirms that another 1,228 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today (02), as the total number of cases reported in the country surpasses 111,000.

All new cases are reportedly associated with the ‘New Year Covid-19 cluster’.

This brings Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 positive cases reported so far to 111,090.

Presently a total of 13,161 patients infected with the virus are under medical care while the total Covid-19 recoveries has climbed to 97,242.

The death toll in the island due to the virus is 687.

