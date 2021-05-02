CID arrests money mule at BIA over millions transferred from US

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested a suspect at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in connection with the transfer of Rs 26 million in illegally acquired money to his bank account from the United States.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated that a 39-year-old person from Kinniya, Trincomalee was arrested for fraud by the CID yesterday (01) at the premises of the BIA in Katunayake.

The suspect was preparing to board a flight to Dubai yesterday when he was arrested on information received by the CID, based on a travel ban, he said.

Investigations have revealed that a bank account maintained under the suspect’s name had received Rs 26 million from a certain sender originating from the United States.

According to investigations, that particular sender has illegal accessed the accounts of American citizens and he had transferred these funds to the suspect’s account.

Later on, the money is withdrawn and the account holder, after taking a commission, sends the remaining money to the sender in the US, the police spokesman said.

A private bank had made a complaint in this regard stating that Rs 1,440 million had been sent from the US to this particular private bank and a number of account holders had withdrawn that money in a fraudulent manner, he said.

The arrested suspect will be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today while further investigations are underway.