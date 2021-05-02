Isolation of Piliyandala limited to 10 GN divisions
May 2, 2021 10:08 pm
Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that the isolation of Piliyandala police area will be lifted and 10 Grama Niladhari divisions in the Piliyandala police area will be isolated from 5.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 03).
Accordingly, the following GN divisions will be placed under isolation with effect from 5.00 a.m. on Monday:
Dampe
Batakeththara North
Pellanwatta West
Pellanwatta East
Kesbewa South
Makandana East
Mawiththara North
Madapatha
Gorakapitiya
Nampamunuwa