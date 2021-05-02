Isolation of Piliyandala limited to 10 GN divisions

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that the isolation of Piliyandala police area will be lifted and 10 Grama Niladhari divisions in the Piliyandala police area will be isolated from 5.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 03).

Accordingly, the following GN divisions will be placed under isolation with effect from 5.00 a.m. on Monday:

Dampe

Batakeththara North

Pellanwatta West

Pellanwatta East

Kesbewa South

Makandana East

Mawiththara North

Madapatha

Gorakapitiya

Nampamunuwa