Arawwala North GN division to be isolated

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced that Arawwala North Grama Niladhari division in Maharagama police area will also be isolated with effect from 5.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 03).

A short while ago, it was reported that the isolation of Piliyandala police area will be lifted and instead 10 Grama Niladhari divisions in the Piliyandala police area will be isolated from 5.00 a.m. tomorrow.

Accordingly, the following GN divisions will be isolated with effect from 5.00 a.m. on Monday (03):

Piliyandala police area:

Dampe

Batakeththara North

Pellanwatta West

Pellanwatta East

Kesbewa South

Makandana East

Mawiththara North

Madapatha

Gorakapitiya

Nampamunuwa



Maharagama police area:

Arawwala North