Arawwala North GN division to be isolated

May 2, 2021   10:23 pm

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced that Arawwala North Grama Niladhari division in Maharagama police area will also be isolated with effect from 5.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 03).

A short while ago, it was reported that the isolation of Piliyandala police area will be lifted and instead 10 Grama Niladhari divisions in the Piliyandala police area will be isolated from 5.00 a.m. tomorrow.

Accordingly, the following GN divisions will be isolated with effect from 5.00 a.m. on Monday (03):

 

Piliyandala police area:

Dampe
Batakeththara North
Pellanwatta West
Pellanwatta East 
Kesbewa South
Makandana East
Mawiththara North
Madapatha
Gorakapitiya
Nampamunuwa


Maharagama police area: 

Arawwala North 

