Arawwala North GN division to be isolated
May 2, 2021 10:23 pm
Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced that Arawwala North Grama Niladhari division in Maharagama police area will also be isolated with effect from 5.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 03).
A short while ago, it was reported that the isolation of Piliyandala police area will be lifted and instead 10 Grama Niladhari divisions in the Piliyandala police area will be isolated from 5.00 a.m. tomorrow.
Accordingly, the following GN divisions will be isolated with effect from 5.00 a.m. on Monday (03):
Piliyandala police area:
Dampe
Batakeththara North
Pellanwatta West
Pellanwatta East
Kesbewa South
Makandana East
Mawiththara North
Madapatha
Gorakapitiya
Nampamunuwa
Maharagama police area:
Arawwala North