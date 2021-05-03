215 arrested yesterday for violating quarantine laws - Police

Sri Lanka Police says that 215 individuals were arrested within yesterday (02) for not following quarantine regulations.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that Sri Lanka Police are conducting constant quarantine operations across the country.

He said that 215 persons were arrested within the past 24 hours for offences including not wearing face masks and not following social distancing rules.

He said a total of 4,857 persons have been arrested under the same offences since October last year.

The Police Spokesman added that Sri Lanka Police are intending to special operations in respect of parties and other events conducted in the night involving alcoholic beverages.

“We have received information about gatherings regarding that type of dinners, parties and such. Therefore, the territorial officers in charge of police stations have been instructed to take stern action against the perpetrators, especially the persons who organize such gatherings.”

In addition to that action will also be taken against the persons who provide their premises to conduct such parties and events, he said.

“We have informed the police intelligence agencies to collect information about such events and the perpetrators would be dealt with under the quarantine law and criminal law of the country,” he said.