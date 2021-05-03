Suspect arrested for promoting LTTE through social media

Sri Lanka Police said that a fifty-six-year-old suspect has been arrested in Eravur for allegedly prompting the LTTE ideology through social media.

A person by the name of Navaneethan Pillay Mohan alias ‘Theater Mohan’ of Chenkalady, Eravur has been arrested by Eravur Police yesterday (02) on the offences under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), the police spokesman said.

The suspect had been involved in 14 criminal cases in the area, especially within the police areas of Batticaloa, Karadiyanaru and Eravur.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that police have also taken the suspect’s iPhone and iPad into custody.

The IGP has informed the CID to send the experts of the Computer Crimes Division to Batticaloa in order to assist in the investigations, he said.

The suspect is to be detained at Eravur Police Station under the provisions of Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Accordingly, further investigations are being continued, the spokesman added.