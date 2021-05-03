AG produces 800 charges in Colombo HC against Pujith and Hemasiri

AG produces 800 charges in Colombo HC against Pujith and Hemasiri

May 3, 2021   03:21 pm

The Attorney General has exhibited information in the Colombo High Court consisting of 800 charges against former IGP Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, in respect of those killed and injured in the Easter Sunday attacks.

The AG’s coordinating officer stated that they have been charged in two separate Trials-at-Bar for the offences of murder, attempted murder for their serious lapses and grave omissions to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories