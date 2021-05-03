AG produces 800 charges in Colombo HC against Pujith and Hemasiri

The Attorney General has exhibited information in the Colombo High Court consisting of 800 charges against former IGP Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, in respect of those killed and injured in the Easter Sunday attacks.

The AG’s coordinating officer stated that they have been charged in two separate Trials-at-Bar for the offences of murder, attempted murder for their serious lapses and grave omissions to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings