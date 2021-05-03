State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana says that the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka tonight.

He stated that 15,000 doses of vaccine will arrive tonight as the first phase.

Sri Lanka has decided to buy a total of 13 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccines from Russia.

The National Medical Regulatory Authority on March 04 approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka.

Later, on March 23, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the nod to purchase 7 million doses of Russia-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for USD 69.65 million.

The purchase order was placed on the recommendation of the Cabinet-appointed Negotiation Committee. According to the Government Information Department, each vaccine will be purchased for USD 9.95.

During its meeting held on April 05, the Cabinet of Ministers had approved the proposal tabled by the Health Minister to order 6 million more of Sputnik V jabs to proceed with Sri Lanka’s inoculation drive.