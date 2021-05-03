Parliament to convene tomorrow

The Parliament of Sri Lanka is scheduled to convene at 10.00 am tomorrow (May 04), with this week’s Parliament sittings limited to just two days.

Accordingly, the party leaders had agreed at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held recently to pass an order under the Sri Lanka Export Development Act, 04 notifications under the Excise Ordinance, the Value Added Tax (VAT) (Amendment) Bill and the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill from 10.00 am to 11.00 am, said the Secretary General of Parliament.

The Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake also said that no time would be allotted for oral questions of MPs and for questions under Standing Order 27(2).

Subsequently, an adjournment debate on the current situation in the face of the Covid-19 would be held tomorrow from 11.00 am to 5.30 pm without a lunch break, Mr. Dasanayake further said.

Meanwhile the debate on the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill is expected to be held on May 5th from 10.00 am to 8.00 pm during the entire day.