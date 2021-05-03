Sri Lankas daily coronavirus cases count climbs to 1,913

May 3, 2021   09:20 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 867 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country, pushing the daily total of new cases to 1,913.

All new cases reported today are associated with the ‘New Year’ Covid-19 cluster.

This brings Sri Lanka’s tally of positive Covid-19 cases confirmed thus far to 113,676.

14,771 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatments centres across the country.

Meanwhile total recoveries stand at 98,209.

