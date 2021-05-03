Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka tops 700

Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka tops 700

May 3, 2021   10:20 pm

The Director General of Health Services confirmed thirteen more coronavirus related deaths today, increasing the death toll due to the virus pandemic to 709.

Meanwhile a total of 1,913 new cases of Covid-19 were reported within today, pushing Sri Lanka’s tally of positive cases confirmed thus far to 113,676.

14,771 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatments centres across the country while total recoveries stands at 98,209.

