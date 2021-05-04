Man arrested with counterfeit money worth Rs. 815,000

A 38-year-old who was in possession of 815 counterfeits of Rs. 1,000 note has been taken into custody on Monday (May 03).

The arrest was made by the Kilinochchi Police in the area of Shanthipuram in Kilinochchi, according to Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

Suspect is expected to be produced before the court today and the probes into the matter will be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), he added.

The police spokesperson urged the members of the public to be cautious of counterfeit money in circulation.

If such counterfeits are found, the public is advised to hand them over to the nearest police station without delay.