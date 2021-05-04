32 post offices closed over coronavirus fears

As many as 32 post offices across the country have been temporarily closed due to the wide-spreading new wave of COVID-19 pandemic, says Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne.

Speaking to Ada Derana, he said 04 main post offices and 28 sub-post offices were closed in this manner.

Nearly 50 postal workers have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far, according to the postmaster general.

He also noted that slight delays in postal services can be experienced owing to the prevailing pandemic situation.