Speaker reveals Supreme Courts determination on SLLDC (Amendment) Bill

May 4, 2021   03:30 pm

The Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today announced to the House the determination of the Supreme Court in respect of the Bill entitled “Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation (Amendment)”.

“I wish to announce to the Parliament that I have received the determination of the Supreme Court in respect of the Bill entitled ‘Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation (Amendment)’ which was challenged in the Supreme Court in terms of Article 121(1) of the Constitution.” 

The Supreme Court has determined that the Bill is not inconsistent with the Constitution and may be passed by Parliament by a simple majority of Members present and voting, the Speaker revealed. 

The Speaker also ordered that the determination of the Supreme Court be printed in the official report of today’s parliamentary proceeding.

