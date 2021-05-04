Cabinet nod to increase PCR testing capacity

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval to expedite the purchase of PCR testing kits and other equipment needed to keep up with the country’s coronavirus testing demand.

The decision was reached during the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (May 03), the Department of Government Information said.

Relevant proposal has been tabled by the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

Following the discovery of the new variant of COVID-19, the demand for PCR tests in government laboratories has increased to around 20,000 per day, the Government Information Department pointed out.