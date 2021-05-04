Cabinet nod to increase PCR testing capacity

Cabinet nod to increase PCR testing capacity

May 4, 2021   03:31 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval to expedite the purchase of PCR testing kits and other equipment needed to keep up with the country’s coronavirus testing demand.

The decision was reached during the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (May 03), the Department of Government Information said.

Relevant proposal has been tabled by the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

Following the discovery of the new variant of COVID-19, the demand for PCR tests in government laboratories has increased to around 20,000 per day, the Government Information Department pointed out.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories