Speaker urges MPs to strictly adhere to health guideline in Parliament

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (04) requested all Members of Parliament to adhere with the health guidelines issued by the country’s health authorities in light of the prevailing COVID -19 situation within the country.

The Speaker urged all Members of Parliament to follow the health guidelines when working outside Parliament as well.

The announcement made is as follows;

“Special attention was given to the current COVID 19 situations within the country at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held on the 30th of April. Accordingly, I request all Members of Parliament to support and adhere to the Health Guidelines issued by the Health Authorities, inclusive of wearing masks, washing and sanitizing of hands, and maintaining social distance when attending and being present in Parliament as well as when acting outside Parliament.

“I strongly emphasize the need for all those who come to Parliament, including the staff of Parliament, other affiliated staff, Parliament journalists, and security personnel, to adhere to these health guidelines when visiting and while being present within the premises of Parliament.”