2020 A/L exam results released online

May 4, 2021   04:10 pm

The results of 2020 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination have been released online, Commissioner-General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha announced this evening (May 04).

Accordingly, the candidates who sat for the 2020 A/L exam can now access the results through the official website of the Department of Examinations – www.doenets.lk

As many as 194,297 candidates (64.39%) have qualified for university entrance, the examinations chief stated.

A total of 301,771 candidates – including 277,625 from the new syllabus and 24,146 from the old syllabus – sat for the three main subjects of the exam last year.

The statement issued by the examinations chief noted that the details of the online application procedure for the re-scrutinization of answer scrips will be notified in due time.

Any inquiries regarding the results can be directed to the following contact numbers:
• School Examinations Organization & Results Branch – 0112784208 / 0112784537 / 0113140314 / 0113188350
• Hotline: 1911

2020 Advanced Level Examination was held from October 12, 2020 to November 06, 2020 amidst the outbreak of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

