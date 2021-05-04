Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

May 4, 2021   04:31 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North central provinces and in Badulla, Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department said.

Heavy rainfalls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Uva and North-western provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Galle and Matara districts, it said issuing an advisory. 

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

