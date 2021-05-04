Dambulla Economic Centre to reopen for trading tomorrow

Dambulla Economic Centre to reopen for trading tomorrow

May 4, 2021   04:46 pm

A decision has been taken to reopen the Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre for trading from tomorrow (05), under strict health guidelines. 

Ada Derana reported said that the economic centre would be opened for trading from 5.00 a.m. tomorrow.

Major General Nishantha Manage, the Matale District Coordinating Officer for Covid-19 control, stated that permission would be granted to temporarily open the economic centre from 5.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. tomorrow (05), under strict health conditions. 

He stated this during a committee meeting today (04) at the Dambulla Divisional Secretariat attended by state officials, police officers, representatives of traders’ associations, agrarian development dept. officers, health officials, municipal council officials, government agent and other officials. 

The Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre was temporarily closed on April 25 to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading.

This was after a total of 42 positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified from the economic centre following the conducting of random PCR testing.

However, on April 26 it was announced that the premises of the Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre has been isolated for a period of two weeks.

The closure of the economic centre had caused immense hardships to vegetable farmers who were unable to sell their harvest.

Maj. Gen. Manage stated that the economic centre would have to be opened in order to sell the vegetables of the farmers from the Matale District in the first few days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories