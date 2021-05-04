The Health Ministry reported that 944 more patients who have recovered from novel coronavirus infection were discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total COVID-19 recoveries to 99,153.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (112), Kopay Treatment Centre (87), Giriulla Treatment Centre (79), Hambantota District General Hospital (68), Ampara Rehabilitation Centre (66), Hikkaduwa Treatment Centre (54), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (53), Undugoda District Hospital (44) and Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (40).

The total number of novel coronavirus infection registered in Sri Lanka thus far now stands at 113,676.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s data, 13,814 patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centres.