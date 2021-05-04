First flag of War Heroes Commemoration Month pinned on President

May 4, 2021   05:43 pm

The National War Heroes Flag was pinned on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (04), declaring the War Heroes Commemoration Month.

Acting Chairperson of the Ranaviru Seva Authority Sonia Kottegoda pinned the War Heroes Flag on the President, the PMD reported.

The War Heroes’ Month commemorates the brave war heroes who sacrificed their lives for a free and independent country by putting an end to the terrorism that ravaged the country for more than three decades.

The War Heroes’ Month commences in the first week of May from the day the National War Heroes Flag was pinned on the President.

Defence Secretary (Retired) General Kamal Gunaratne was also present on the occasion.

