Foreign Ministry limits services provided by Consular Affairs Division

May 4, 2021   05:52 pm

In line with the recent guidelines issued by the health authorities due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry has limited its operating hours from 7.30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. daily.

The Consular Affairs Division will prioritize its services to those in urgent/genuine need during the coming weeks, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The consular services, except in the cases of deaths of Sri Lankans overseas and attestation of export documents and related certificates, are provided strictly by appointment only, it said.

Please contact the Consular Affairs Division on Tel: 011 2335942, 011 2338836 and   011 2338812 or e-mail consular@mfa.gov.lk to make an appointment.

