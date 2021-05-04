No debate on Port City Economic Commission Bill tomorrow

The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (04) decided not to hold the debate on the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill tomorrow (05).

Instead, the adjournment debate on the current situation of the country in the face of the Covid-19 will be held tomorrow (05) from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm without a lunch break, Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.

Mr. Dasanayake said that the decision not to hold the debate was taken as Parliament had not yet received the determination of the Supreme Court with regard to the petitions filed on the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill.

After receiving the determination from the Supreme Court, party leaders will have to make a decision on when the debate should be held, the secretary general said.