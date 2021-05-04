Top performers of 2020 A/L examination

Top performers of 2020 A/L examination

May 4, 2021   08:21 pm

The results of the 2020 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination were released online earlier today (May 04) and as many as 194,297 candidates (64.39%) who sat for the exam have qualified for university entrance.

A total of 301,771 candidates – including 277,625 for the new syllabus and 24,146 for the old syllabus – faced the exam held last year from October 12 to November 06, amidst the outbreak of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In the meantime, the results of 86 candidates have been suspended due to various irregularities.

The details of the online application procedure for the re-scrutinization of answer scrips will be notified in due time, the Examinations Department announced.

Top performers of the 2020 G.C.E Advanced Level examination are as follows:

Maths
Thanaraj Sundarabavan – Chavakachcheri Hindu College, Jaffna

Arts
Chamalka Swemini – Presbyterian Girls’ School, Dehiwala

Commerce
Amandi Madanayake – Sanghamitta Balika Vidyalaya, Galle

Biosystem Technology
Susika Sandasara – Taxila Central College, Horana

Engineering Technology
Avishka Chanuka – Taxila Central College, Horana

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories