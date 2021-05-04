Top performers of 2020 A/L examination

The results of the 2020 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination were released online earlier today (May 04) and as many as 194,297 candidates (64.39%) who sat for the exam have qualified for university entrance.

A total of 301,771 candidates – including 277,625 for the new syllabus and 24,146 for the old syllabus – faced the exam held last year from October 12 to November 06, amidst the outbreak of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In the meantime, the results of 86 candidates have been suspended due to various irregularities.

The details of the online application procedure for the re-scrutinization of answer scrips will be notified in due time, the Examinations Department announced.

Top performers of the 2020 G.C.E Advanced Level examination are as follows:

Maths

Thanaraj Sundarabavan – Chavakachcheri Hindu College, Jaffna

Arts

Chamalka Swemini – Presbyterian Girls’ School, Dehiwala

Commerce

Amandi Madanayake – Sanghamitta Balika Vidyalaya, Galle

Biosystem Technology

Susika Sandasara – Taxila Central College, Horana

Engineering Technology

Avishka Chanuka – Taxila Central College, Horana