Eleven Indian fishing vessels attempting to enter Lankan waters intercepted

Sri Lanka Navy has foiled the attempt of 11 Indian fishing vessels, with 86 individuals on board, to enter Sri Lankan waters today (May 04).

The interception was made during one of the special patrols conducted in the sea area close to the Palk Strait to prevent illegal immigrants from entering Sri Lankan waters.

Security in the north-western and northern waters has been stepped up by increasing 24-hour patrols, as there is a risk of the surge in the transmission of COVID-19 pandemic in the country due to possible illegal migration attempts via sea routes, the Navy said in a statement.

In a similar patrol carried out in the sea area south of Mannar, the Navy managed to prevent these 11 Indian fishing vessels, which were suspected to have attempted to enter into island’s waters, from their unlawful attempt, the statement read further.

Upon informing the Indian High Commission and Indian Coast Guard, arrangements are now in place to hand over the 11 Indian fishing vessels and 86 persons to Indian authorities for onward action.

Meanwhile, the Navy stressed that it would proceed to beef up surveillance in north-western and northern waters to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country by sea.