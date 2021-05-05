Over 63% of countrys population can be vaccinated before end of 2021  Health Min.

May 4, 2021   11:59 pm

More than 63 percent of the Sri Lankan population can be comprehensively vaccinated before the end of this year, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi told the Parliament today (May 04).

This remark came as a response to an accusation levelled by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa that, who took aim at the government’s handling of the issue. He alleged that the government has failed to secure sufficient coronavirus vaccines.

