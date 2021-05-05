Five provinces to receive fairly heavy showers above 75mm

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Eastern province and Hambantota district may receive showers during the morning.

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Uva and Southern provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Southerly to south-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Mannar and Colombo.

Winds will be South-easterly in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.