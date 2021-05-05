Criminal gang member Aliwatte Asitha arrested

Criminal gang member Aliwatte Asitha arrested

May 5, 2021   09:08 am

A member of an organized criminal gang who was operating under the alias ‘Aliwatte Asitha’ has been taken into custody on Tuesday (May 04).

The arrest has been made by the officers of Mattakkuliya Police.

A live grenade was also recovered during the raid carried out in the area of Wattala, according to reports.

The suspect had been wanted by the police over a murder which took place on the 28th of April and many other criminal activities in Grandpass, Modara and Mattakkuliya areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories