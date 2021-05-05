Criminal gang member Aliwatte Asitha arrested

A member of an organized criminal gang who was operating under the alias ‘Aliwatte Asitha’ has been taken into custody on Tuesday (May 04).

The arrest has been made by the officers of Mattakkuliya Police.

A live grenade was also recovered during the raid carried out in the area of Wattala, according to reports.

The suspect had been wanted by the police over a murder which took place on the 28th of April and many other criminal activities in Grandpass, Modara and Mattakkuliya areas.