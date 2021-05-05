Navy sets up intermediate coronavirus care centre in Boossa

Working in line with the government’s efforts to expand facilities required to treat COVID-19 patients, Sri Lanka Navy on Tuesday (May 04) established an intermediate care centre in Boossa.

The facility, equipped with 162 beds, is located at the Boossa naval base in Galle, the Navy said in a statement

Considering the need of the hour, the Navy has turned a four-storied building used for recruit training at the Boossa naval base, to an intermediate coronavirus care centre.

This facility consists of 12 wards with 150 beds as well as a High Dependency Unit (HDU) with 12 beds.

Further, the Navy has attached a medical staff including 02 doctors for this dedicated care centre, which began admitting COVID-19 patients from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another intermediate care centre is being set up by the Navy in Gampaha.

The Navy sprang into action on Sunday (May 02) to convert a closed factory in Werellawatta area in Gampaha to an intermediate coronavirus care centre.

Manpower and technological expertise enabled by the Navy are being utilized in this endeavour.

A group of civil and electrical engineering naval personnel has been attached for this special project, to see its completion at full tilt.

In the meantime, infrastructure will be developed to accommodate up to 2,000 beds, taking into consideration the space available at this stand-in treatment centre, the Navy said further.