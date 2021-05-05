President arrives in Parliament mid-debate on COVID situation

President arrives in Parliament mid-debate on COVID situation

May 5, 2021   10:48 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in the Parliament a short while ago, says Ada Derana correspondent.

The adjournment debate on the current COVID-19 situation in the country now being taken up in the House for the second consecutive day.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Tuesday (May 04) decided not to hold the debate on the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill today (May 05) as Parliament is yet to receive the determination of the Supreme Court pertaining to the petitions filed on against the Bill.

Instead, the Committee decided to take up the adjournment debate on the pandemic situation from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm without a lunch break.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories