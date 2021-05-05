President arrives in Parliament mid-debate on COVID situation

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in the Parliament a short while ago, says Ada Derana correspondent.

The adjournment debate on the current COVID-19 situation in the country now being taken up in the House for the second consecutive day.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Tuesday (May 04) decided not to hold the debate on the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill today (May 05) as Parliament is yet to receive the determination of the Supreme Court pertaining to the petitions filed on against the Bill.

Instead, the Committee decided to take up the adjournment debate on the pandemic situation from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm without a lunch break.