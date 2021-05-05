No legal impediment for Rishad to attend parliamentary sessions  AG informs CID

There is no legal impediment in facilitating MP Rishad Bathiudeen from attending the parliamentary sessions, the Attorney General has informed the Criminal Investigation Department at the request of its Director.

The Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne confirmed this speaking to Ada Derana today (May 05).

On April 30, Sergeant-at-Arms of the Parliament, directing a letter to the Director of the CID, gave directives to make necessary arrangements for MP Rishad Bathiudeen, who is currently under arrest, to attend parliamentary proceedings if requested.

The CID had arrested MP Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riyaj Bathiudeen on April 24 for allegedly aiding and abetting the suicide bombers who perpetrated the deadly terror attacks on April 21, 2019.

The duo was initially interrogated under a 72-hour detention order obtained by the CID under the provisions of Article 6(1) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

However, a subsequent detention was obtained pursuant to Article 9(1) of the PTA in order to interrogate the two brothers further.