Coronavirus cases detected from CFHC climb to 39

Coronavirus cases detected from CFHC climb to 39

May 5, 2021   01:42 pm

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 identified at the Ceylon Fishery Harbour Corporation (CFHC) in Colombo has increased to 39 following PCR tests.

More than 300 PCR tests have been conducted on employees and officials after several drivers of the Corporation tested positive with the virus last week, according to the area PHI.

He stated that employees and officials including the General Manager of the CFHC who were the close contacts of the infected were informed to place themselves under self-quarantine.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories