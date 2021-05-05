Coronavirus cases detected from CFHC climb to 39

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 identified at the Ceylon Fishery Harbour Corporation (CFHC) in Colombo has increased to 39 following PCR tests.

More than 300 PCR tests have been conducted on employees and officials after several drivers of the Corporation tested positive with the virus last week, according to the area PHI.

He stated that employees and officials including the General Manager of the CFHC who were the close contacts of the infected were informed to place themselves under self-quarantine.