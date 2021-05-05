Parliament Select Committee appointed to identify appropriate election law reforms

Parliamentarians to serve in the Select Committee to identify appropriate reforms of election laws and the electoral system and to recommend necessary amendments were announced today (May 05).

The names of the Select Committee members were announced in Parliament by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, 14 lawmakers have been appointed to the Select Committee chaired by Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Prof. G.L. Peiris, Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Douglas Devananda, Hon. Wimal Weerawansa and Minister Ali Sabry, State Minister Jeevan Thondaman, MPs Anura Dissanayake, Kabir Hashim, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Mano Ganesan, M.A. Sumanthiran, Madhura Withanage and Sagara Kariyawasam were announced as the members of the said Select Committee.