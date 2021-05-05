Sri Lanka exceeds 100,000 coronavirus recoveries

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 recoveries count surpassed the 100,000-milestone, as 922 more virus-infected patients returned to health and were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours.

Majority of the latest recoveries were reported from Punanai Treatment Centre (132), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (96) and Rambukkana Treatment Centre (69).

According to official data, the country has confirmed as many as 100,075 recoveries to date.

The total number of novel coronavirus infections registered in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic meanwhile stands at 115,590.

The daily situation report showed that 14,795 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centres.