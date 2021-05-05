Mattala Interchange on Southern Expressway temporarily closed

The Mattala Interchange of the Southern Expressway has been temporarily closed after several of its employees were identified as close contacts of a COVID-infected individual.

Accordingly, motorists are instructed to exit the Southern Expressway from the Sooriyawewa Interchange for the time being.

In the meantime, the entrance at Imaduwa has also been temporarily closed after several of its employees were tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Expressway Operation Maintenance & Management Division said.