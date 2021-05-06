Fourteen new COVID-related deaths in Sri Lanka

Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 14 more COVID-related deaths in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information announced on Wednesday (April 05).

The most recent coronavirus victims have moved the death toll to 734.

According to the Department of Government Information, 10 of the victims were aged between 60-90 years and the youngest was identified as 35-year-old.

Meanwhile, COVID pneumonia has been recorded as the cause of death of 10 of the victims.

Among the deceased are 08 females in total, official data showed.

01. A 51-year-old woman from Hingurakgoda area: She was transferred from Welikanda special treatment centre to Polonnaruwa Base Hospital where she died on May 04. The cause of death was cited as pneumonia caused by COVID infection.

02. A 35-year-old woman from Aralaganwila area in Polonnaruwa: She died at Welikanda special treatment centre on May 04. She was suffering from COVID pneumonia and schizophrenia at the time of her passing.

03. A 66-year-old woman from Gonapola area: She died on May 04 while receiving treatment at the Horana Base Hospital. The cause of death was identified as COVID pneumonia.

04. A 76-year-old man from Bulathkohupitiya area: He was moved from Karawanella Base Hospital to Theldeniya Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus. He died on May 05 due to acute COVID pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension.

05. A 70-year-old man from Dewanagala area: He was tested positive for the virus while receiving medical care at the Police Hospital and was then moved to the IDH where he died on May 04. The cause of death was recorded as COVID infection, stroke, hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

06. A 70-year-old woman from Gallela area: She died on May 04 while receiving treatment at the Welikanda special treatment centre. She was suffering from acute COVID pneumonia.

07. A 55-yea-rold man from Thirappane: He was under medical care at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital at the time of his death on May 04. The cause of death was cited as COVID infection.

08. A 66-year-old man from Wattala area: He died on May 05 due to COVID pneumonia. He was under medical care at a private hospital in Colombo.

09. A 67-year-old man from Kalutara South: He died on May 04 while receiving treatment at the Kalutara District Hospital. COVID pneumonia was cited as the cause of death.

10. An 82-year-old woman from Payagala area: She died on May 04 at the Kalutara District Hospital. The cause of death was mentioned as heart failure and COVID pneumonia.

11. An 87-year-old man from Peradeniya area: He was under medical care at the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital at the time of his death on May 04. According to reports, he died of COVID pneumonia.

12. A 75-year-old woman from Kurana area: She was tested positive for novel coronavirus while receiving medical care at the Negombo General Hospital. She was later transferred to Minuwangoda Base Hospital where she died on May 05. The cause of death was identified as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

13. A 42-year-old woman from Dummalasuriya area: She was receiving treatment at the Chilaw Base Hospital when she was diagnosed with novel coronavirus. She died on May 04 due to cancer and COVID infection.

14. An 84-year-old woman from Kiribathkumbura area: She died on May 03 at the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital. She was suffering from COVID pneumonia at the time of her passing.