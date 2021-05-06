Security officer injured in shooting during attempted robbery

May 6, 2021   07:50 am

A security officer attached to a private bank has sustained injuries in a shooting incident that unfolded during an attempted robbery in Anuradhapura this morning (May 05), the police said.

According to reports, the said security officer and a representative of the bank had been depositing cash into the ATM machine at around 6.45 am today when two unidentified men who came in a motorcycle made an attempt to rob the money.

A fight has then ensued between the two parties and the security officer was injured as his firearm was accidentally discharged, the police said further.

The robbers then fled the scene after their failed attempt to heist the money.

The injured security officer has been admitted to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Further investigations into the incident have been initiated by the Anuradhapura Police.

